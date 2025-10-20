Students from the U.S. military and Panamanian security services complete the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course culminating event at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Oct. 28, 2025. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2025 18:38
|Photo ID:
|9371768
|VIRIN:
|251027-A-UJ512-1006
|Resolution:
|5497x3436
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
