U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dalton Hilbun, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, carries a jug of water during the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course culminating event at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Oct. 28, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)