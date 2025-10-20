Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South Conduct a Uniform Inspection [Image 10 of 13]

    Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South Conduct a Uniform Inspection

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Van Hoang 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)   

    The ribbon rack of U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Alejandro Lawrence, an aircraft ordnance technician with 4th Marine Air Wing, Marine Forces Reserve, is inspected at Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, Oct. 24, 2025. The inspection was conducted to evaluate the Marines’ appearance and adherence to standards while promoting discipline and attention to detail. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Van Hoang)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2025
    Date Posted: 10.28.2025 17:26
    Photo ID: 9371732
    VIRIN: 251024-M-VH127-1438
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    This work, Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South Conduct a Uniform Inspection [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Van Hoang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    readiness
    MFR
    MFS
    4thMAW
    inspection
    Louisiana

