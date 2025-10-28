Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South Conduct a Uniform Inspection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Kabiru M. Labaran, sergeant major of Headquarters Battalion, Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South, inspects the length of a belt during an inspection of U.S. Marines with Marine Forces South, Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, Oct. 24, 2025. The inspection was conducted to evaluate the Marines’ appearance and adherence to standards while promoting discipline and attention to detail. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Van Hoang)