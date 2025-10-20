Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South Conduct a Uniform Inspection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. John Haynes, an administration chief with 4th Marine Air Wing, Marine Forces Reserve, writes remarks during a uniform inspection at Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, Oct. 24, 2025. The inspection was conducted to evaluate the Marines’ appearance and adherence to standards while promoting discipline and attention to detail. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Van Hoang)