Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South Conduct a Uniform Inspection

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Garrett Kirkby, the command senior enlisted leader of 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve, inspects Marines with Marine Forces South during a uniform inspection at Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, Oct. 24, 2025. The inspection was conducted to evaluate the Marines’ appearance and adherence to standards while promoting discipline and attention to detail. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Van Hoang)