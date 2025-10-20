Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Christian Bergtholdt, 325th Fighter Wing commander, right, gives remarks during the Tyndall Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Outdoor Recreation & Marina Complex ribbon cutting ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 24, 2025. The opening of the MWR Outdoor Recreation & Marina Complex provides diverse outdoor opportunities and aims to enable a sense of camaraderie and support within Team Tyndall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire)