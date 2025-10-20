Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall opens new Outdoor Recreation & Marina Complex [Image 3 of 3]

    Tyndall opens new Outdoor Recreation &amp; Marina Complex

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Christian Bergtholdt, 325th Fighter Wing commander, right, gives remarks during the Tyndall Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Outdoor Recreation & Marina Complex ribbon cutting ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 24, 2025. The opening of the MWR Outdoor Recreation & Marina Complex provides diverse outdoor opportunities and aims to enable a sense of camaraderie and support within Team Tyndall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2025
    Date Posted: 10.27.2025 16:45
    Photo ID: 9370665
    VIRIN: 251024-F-IB373-1003
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.86 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Tyndall Air Force Base
    Marina
    325th Force Support Squadron
    Recreation
    Morale Welfare and Recreation

