U.S. Air Force Col. Christian Bergtholdt, 325th Fighter Wing commander, right, gives remarks during the Tyndall Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Outdoor Recreation & Marina Complex ribbon cutting ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 24, 2025. The opening of the MWR Outdoor Recreation & Marina Complex provides diverse outdoor opportunities and aims to enable a sense of camaraderie and support within Team Tyndall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire)
|10.24.2025
|10.27.2025 16:45
|9370665
|251024-F-IB373-1003
|6048x4024
|4.86 MB
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|0
|0
Tyndall opens new Outdoor Recreation & Marina Complex
