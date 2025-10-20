Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rachel Thygeson, 325th Force Support Squadron Fitness Assessment Cell manager, speaks during the Tyndall Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Outdoor Recreation & Marina Complex ribbon cutting ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 24, 2025. The two-level complex features a variety of amenities designed to connect Airmen and their families with the outdoors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire)