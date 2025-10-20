Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall opens new Outdoor Recreation & Marina Complex [Image 2 of 3]

    Tyndall opens new Outdoor Recreation &amp; Marina Complex

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rachel Thygeson, 325th Force Support Squadron Fitness Assessment Cell manager, speaks during the Tyndall Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Outdoor Recreation & Marina Complex ribbon cutting ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 24, 2025. The two-level complex features a variety of amenities designed to connect Airmen and their families with the outdoors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2025
    Date Posted: 10.27.2025 16:45
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
