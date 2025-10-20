Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Josh Aldred, 325th Mission Support Group commander, Lt. Col. Dominique Zhong, 325th Force Support Squadron commander, and Col. Christian Bergtholdt, 325th Fighter Wing commander, pose for a photo during the Tyndall Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Outdoor Recreation & Marina Complex ribbon cutting ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 24, 2025. Constructed under the supervision of the 325th Civil Engineer Squadron as part of Tyndall's ongoing rebuild efforts, the new facility aims to enhance recreational opportunities for Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire)