W.Va. National Guard patrol Logan Circle in Washington D.C.

U.S. Army Soldiers with the West Virginia National Guard, assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, conduct a presence patrol at Logan Circle in Washington, D.C., Oct. 24, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and city agencies to ensure the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams)