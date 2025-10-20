Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    W.Va. National Guard patrol Logan Circle in Washington D.C. [Image 3 of 4]

    W.Va. National Guard patrol Logan Circle in Washington D.C.

    WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams 

    130th Airlift Wing

    From left, U.S. Army Sgt. Kaylee Varney, Spc. Joshua Kirby and Spc. Jacob Zavala, all with the West Virginia National Guard and assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, review their route for a presence patrol at Logan Circle in Washington, D.C., Oct. 24, 2025. The operation highlights the Guard’s proactive role in supporting local law enforcement and maintaining situational awareness across the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2025
    Date Posted: 10.27.2025 10:36
    Photo ID: 9370099
    VIRIN: 251024-Z-OM884-1003
    Resolution: 7872x5248
    Size: 4.61 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, W.Va. National Guard patrol Logan Circle in Washington D.C. [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Takara Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    West Virginia National Guard
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    WVGuard

