W.Va. National Guard patrol Logan Circle in Washington D.C.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Army Sgt. Kaylee Varney, Spc. Joshua Kirby and Spc. Jacob Zavala, all with the West Virginia National Guard and assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, review their route for a presence patrol at Logan Circle in Washington, D.C., Oct. 24, 2025. The operation highlights the Guard’s proactive role in supporting local law enforcement and maintaining situational awareness across the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams)