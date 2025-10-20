W.Va. National Guard patrol Logan Circle in Washington D.C.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers with the West Virginia National Guard, assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, conduct a presence patrol at Logan Circle in Washington, D.C., Oct. 24, 2025. The D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission exemplifies interagency cooperation and the Guard’s commitment to safeguarding the well-being of residents and visitors across the nation’s capital. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams)