U.S. Army Soldiers with the West Virginia National Guard, assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, conduct a presence patrol at Logan Circle in Washington, D.C., Oct. 24, 2025. The D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission exemplifies interagency cooperation and the Guard’s commitment to safeguarding the well-being of residents and visitors across the nation’s capital. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2025 10:36
|Photo ID:
|9370100
|VIRIN:
|251024-Z-OM884-1004
|Resolution:
|6039x4026
|Size:
|4.95 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, W.Va. National Guard patrol Logan Circle in Washington D.C. [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Takara Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.