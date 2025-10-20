Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    W.Va. National Guard patrol Logan Circle in Washington D.C. [Image 2 of 4]

    W.Va. National Guard patrol Logan Circle in Washington D.C.

    WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams 

    130th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the West Virginia National Guard, assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, conduct a radio check at Logan Circle in Washington, D.C., Oct. 24, 2025. The mission underscores the Guard’s continued coordination with the Metropolitan Police Department to enhance public safety and community confidence throughout the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2025
    Date Posted: 10.27.2025 10:36
    Photo ID: 9370098
    VIRIN: 251024-Z-OM884-1002
    Resolution: 7542x5028
    Size: 3.89 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, W.Va. National Guard patrol Logan Circle in Washington D.C. [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Takara Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    West Virginia National Guard
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    WVGuard

