W.Va. National Guard patrol Logan Circle in Washington D.C.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers with the West Virginia National Guard, assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, conduct a radio check at Logan Circle in Washington, D.C., Oct. 24, 2025. The mission underscores the Guard’s continued coordination with the Metropolitan Police Department to enhance public safety and community confidence throughout the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams)