U.S. Army Soldiers with the West Virginia National Guard, assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, conduct a radio check at Logan Circle in Washington, D.C., Oct. 24, 2025. The mission underscores the Guard’s continued coordination with the Metropolitan Police Department to enhance public safety and community confidence throughout the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2025 10:36
|Photo ID:
|9370098
|VIRIN:
|251024-Z-OM884-1002
|Resolution:
|7542x5028
|Size:
|3.89 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, W.Va. National Guard patrol Logan Circle in Washington D.C. [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Takara Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.