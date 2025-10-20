10th Mountain DIVARTY Trunk-or-Treat 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Reception Company hand out candy during the annual trunk-or-treat celebration, Oct. 24, 2025. The event invited Soldiers and their families to dress up, decorate their vehicles, and celebrate Halloween to create a positive community that fosters, develops and promotes resiliency within the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Oshon Trowbridge)`