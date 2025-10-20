Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Reception Company pose for a photo during the annual trunk-or-treat celebration, Oct. 24, 2025. The event invited Soldiers and their families to dress up, decorate their vehicles, and celebrate Halloween to create a positive community that fosters, develops and promotes resiliency within the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Oshon Trowbridge)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2025 21:23
|Photo ID:
|9369417
|VIRIN:
|251024-A-WU359-1002
|Resolution:
|6012x3779
|Size:
|13.12 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th Mountain DIVARTY Trunk-or-Treat 2025 [Image 10 of 10], by PV2 Oshon Trowbridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.