    10th Mountain DIVARTY Trunk-or-Treat 2025 [Image 4 of 10]

    10th Mountain DIVARTY Trunk-or-Treat 2025

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers and families from the 10th Mountain Division Artillery hand out candy during the annual trunk-or-treat celebration, Oct. 24, 2025. The event invited Soldiers and their families to dress up, decorate their vehicles, and celebrate Halloween to create a positive community that fosters, develops and promotes resiliency within the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Oshon Trowbridge)`

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2025
    Date Posted: 10.24.2025 21:23
    Photo ID: 9369420
    VIRIN: 251024-A-WU359-1004
    Resolution: 6675x4450
    Size: 16.37 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain DIVARTY Trunk-or-Treat 2025 [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Halloween
    Trunk or Treat
    U.S. Army
    10th Mountain Division
    FORSCOM
    Fort Drum

