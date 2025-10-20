Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain DIVARTY Trunk-or-Treat 2025 [Image 6 of 10]

    10th Mountain DIVARTY Trunk-or-Treat 2025

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    Participants pose for a photo during the annual trunk-or-treat celebration, Oct. 24, 2025. The event invited Soldiers and their families to dress up, decorate their vehicles, and celebrate Halloween to create a positive community that fosters, develops and promotes resiliency within the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Oshon Trowbridge)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2025
    Date Posted: 10.24.2025 21:23
    VIRIN: 251024-A-WU359-1006
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
