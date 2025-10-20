AKOM continues operations during Operation Halong Response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Alaska Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter aviators, assigned to the 207th Aviation Troop Command, prepare their aircraft for launch from Bethel, Alaska, during storm recovery operations, Oct. 23, 2025. To date, Alaska Army National Guard aviators flew over 150 hours and moved over 25,000 pounds of cargo while supporting storm recovery efforts across Western Alaska. (courtesy photo)