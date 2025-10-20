Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TUNTUTULIAK, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Alaska National Guard   

    Members of the Alaska Organized Militia deploy to Tuntutuliak, Alaska, during storm response operations, Oct. 23, 2025. To date, Alaska Army National Guard aviators flew over 150 hours and moved over 25,000 pounds of cargo while supporting storm recovery efforts across Western Alaska. (courtesy photo)

    VIRIN: 251023-Z-A3507-1002
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AKOM continues operations during Operation Halong Response [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    domestic operations
    Operation Halong Response
    operationhalongresponse

