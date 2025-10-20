AKOM continues operations during Operation Halong Response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Alaska Organized Militia board an Alaska Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopter, assigned to the 207th Aviation Troop Command, while traveling from Bethel to Tuntutuliak, Alaska, during storm response operations, Oct. 23, 2025. To date, Alaska Army National Guard aviators flew over 150 hours and moved over 25,000 pounds of cargo while supporting storm recovery efforts across Western Alaska. (courtesy photo)