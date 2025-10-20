AKOM continues operations during Operation Halong Response

Members of the Alaska Organized Militia deploy to Tuntutuliak, Alaska, during storm response operations, Oct. 23, 2025. To date, Alaska Army National Guard aviators flew over 150 hours and moved over 25,000 pounds of cargo while supporting storm recovery efforts across Western Alaska. (courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2025 18:20
|Photo ID:
|9369390
|VIRIN:
|251023-Z-A3507-1005
|Resolution:
|2016x1512
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|TUNTUTULIAK, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
