Change of the adjutant general/Maj. Gen. Laura Clellan retirement

Governor Jared Polis (right) recognizes U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Laura Clellan for her tenure as 44th adjutant general of Colorado and executive director of the Colorado Department of Military and Veterans Affairs during a change of the adjutant general ceremony Oct. 18, 2025, in Centennial, Colorado. The Colorado National Guard bid farewell to Clellan followed by her retirement ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson)