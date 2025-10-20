Change of the adjutant general/Maj. Gen. Laura Clellan retirement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Robert Davis (right) assumes his role as 45th adjutant general of Colorado and executive director of the Colorado Department of Military and Veterans Affairs from Maj. Gen. Laura Clellan, as appointed by Governor Jared Polis during a change of the adjutant general ceremony Oct. 18, 2025, in Centennial, Colorado. The Colorado National Guard bid farewell to Clellan followed by her retirement ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson)