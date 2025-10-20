Change of the adjutant general/Maj. Gen. Laura Clellan retirement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Governor Jared Polis receives a two-star general flag from U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Laura Clellan as he appoints U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Robert Davis as 45th adjutant general of Colorado and executive director of the Colorado Department of Military and Veterans Affairs during a change of the adjutant general ceremony Oct. 18, 2025, in Centennial, Colorado. The Colorado National Guard also bid farewell to Clellan followed by her retirement ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson)