Change of the adjutant general/Maj. Gen. Laura Clellan retirement

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Laura Clellan celebrates after relieving her duties as adjutant general of Colorado while Governor Jared Polis appoints U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Robert Davis as 45th adjutant general of Colorado and executive director of the Colorado Department of Military and Veterans Affairs during a change of the adjutant general ceremony Oct. 18, 2025, in Centennial, Colorado. The Colorado National Guard bid farewell to Clellan followed by her retirement ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2025 13:13
|Photo ID:
|9369063
|VIRIN:
|251018-Z-JF518-1336
|Resolution:
|6214x4143
|Size:
|3.13 MB
|Location:
|AURORA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
