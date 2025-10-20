Vandenberg Launches the SDA T1TL-C

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches the Space Development Agency T1TL-C mission to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 15., 2025. Beginning in 2027, T1 will provide initial warfighting capability to deliver regional persistence for tactical military data channels, along with advanced missile tracking and missile warning, and beyond-line-of-sight targeting plus demonstration of UHF and S-band tactical satellite communications. (U.S. Space Force photo by 2nd Lt. Andrew Taller)