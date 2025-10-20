Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vandenberg Launches the SDA T1TL-C [Image 3 of 3]

    Vandenberg Launches the SDA T1TL-C

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Andrew Taller 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    SpaceX Falcon 9 launches the Space Development Agency T1TL-C mission to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 15., 2025. Beginning in 2027, T1 will provide initial warfighting capability to deliver regional persistence for tactical military data channels, along with advanced missile tracking and missile warning, and beyond-line-of-sight targeting plus demonstration of UHF and S-band tactical satellite communications. (U.S. Space Force photo by 2nd Lt. Andrew Taller)

    Vandenberg
    USSF
    SDA
    SpaceX
    Launch

