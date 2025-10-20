Vandenberg Launches the SDA T1TL-C

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches the Space Development Agency T1TL-C mission to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 15., 2025. The Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture is part of a multi-orbit strategy being carried out across the U.S. Space Force to deliver the combatant commanders the capabilities they need to deter and defeat threats in, from, and to space. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)