SpaceX Falcon 9 launches the Space Development Agency T1TL-C mission to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 15., 2025. The Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture is part of a multi-orbit strategy being carried out across the U.S. Space Force to deliver the combatant commanders the capabilities they need to deter and defeat threats in, from, and to space. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2025 19:16
|Photo ID:
|9368626
|VIRIN:
|251015-X-DW038-1002
|Resolution:
|2775x1982
|Size:
|981.22 KB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vandenberg Launches the SDA T1TL-C [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.