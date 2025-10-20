Vandenberg Launches the SDA T1TL-C

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches the Space Development Agency T1TL-C mission to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 15., 2025. Tranche 1 launches will continue with an approximate cadence of one launch per month for the next nine months until the full space vehicle constellation is on orbit. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)