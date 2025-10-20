Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vandenberg Launches the SDA T1TL-C [Image 1 of 3]

    Vandenberg Launches the SDA T1TL-C

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    SpaceX Falcon 9 launches the Space Development Agency T1TL-C mission to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 15., 2025. Tranche 1 launches will continue with an approximate cadence of one launch per month for the next nine months until the full space vehicle constellation is on orbit. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)

    This work, Vandenberg Launches the SDA T1TL-C [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

