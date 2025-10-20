Keesler raises domestic violence awareness awareness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A table displays educational literature during the Domestic Violence Awareness Month event at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 9, 2025. Congress officially designated October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month in 1989 to raise awareness about the prevalence of abuse within relationships, educating the public on potential signs, and advocating for the prevention and support of victims. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)