    Keesler raises domestic violence awareness awareness [Image 5 of 5]

    Keesler raises domestic violence awareness awareness

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2025

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing

    A table displays educational literature during the Domestic Violence Awareness Month event at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 9, 2025. Congress officially designated October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month in 1989 to raise awareness about the prevalence of abuse within relationships, educating the public on potential signs, and advocating for the prevention and support of victims. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US
    Keesler Air Force Base
    Proclamation
    Domestic Violence Awareness Month
    Air Force

