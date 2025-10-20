U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Israel Hernandez-Chey, 81st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron mental health technician, reads the Domestic Violence Awareness Month proclamation during an event at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 9, 2025. Congress officially designated October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month in 1989 to advocate for the prevention and support of victims. The proclamation was signed to recognize the importance of taking a united stand against abuse and advocate for the safety of Team Keesler and the community they serve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2025 17:20
|Photo ID:
|9368573
|VIRIN:
|251009-F-BD983-1011
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
This work, Keesler raises domestic violence awareness awareness [Image 5 of 5], by Kemberly Groue