Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Keesler raises domestic violence awareness awareness [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Keesler raises domestic violence awareness awareness

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2025

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Israel Hernandez-Chey, 81st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron mental health technician, reads the Domestic Violence Awareness Month proclamation during an event at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 9, 2025. Congress officially designated October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month in 1989 to advocate for the prevention and support of victims. The proclamation was signed to recognize the importance of taking a united stand against abuse and advocate for the safety of Team Keesler and the community they serve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2025
    Date Posted: 10.23.2025 17:20
    Photo ID: 9368573
    VIRIN: 251009-F-BD983-1011
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keesler raises domestic violence awareness awareness [Image 5 of 5], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Keesler raises domestic violence awareness awareness
    Keesler raises domestic violence awareness awareness
    Keesler raises domestic violence awareness awareness
    Keesler raises domestic violence awareness awareness
    Keesler raises domestic violence awareness awareness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Proclamation
    Domestic Violence Awareness Month
    Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download