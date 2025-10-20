Keesler raises domestic violence awareness awareness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Robinson, 81st Training Wing commander, signs the Domestic Violence Awareness Month proclamation at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 9, 2025. Congress officially designated October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month in 1989 to advocate for the prevention and support of victims. The proclamation was signed to recognize the importance of taking a united stand against abuse and advocate for the safety of Team Keesler and the community they serve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)