    Keesler raises domestic violence awareness awareness [Image 1 of 5]

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2025

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Kevin Yeates, 81st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron mental health flight commander, delivers welcoming remarks during the Domestic Violence Awareness Month proclamation signing event at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 9, 2025. October is designated as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness about the prevalence of abuse within relationships, educating the public on its various forms, and advocating for the prevention and support of survivors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2025
    Date Posted: 10.23.2025 17:20
    Photo ID: 9368572
    VIRIN: 251009-F-BD983-1007
    Resolution: 5096x3496
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US
    Keesler Air Force Base
    Proclamation
    Domestic Violence Awareness Month
    Air Force

