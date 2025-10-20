Keesler raises domestic violence awareness awareness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Kevin Yeates, 81st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron mental health flight commander, delivers welcoming remarks during the Domestic Violence Awareness Month proclamation signing event at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 9, 2025. October is designated as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness about the prevalence of abuse within relationships, educating the public on its various forms, and advocating for the prevention and support of survivors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)