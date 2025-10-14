Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Medical Lanes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Troy Lee, left, a combat medic, assigned to the 555th Engineer Battalion, teaches a class on medical care under fire as Air Force Tech Sgt. Steven Valdez, assigned to 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, translates at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Oct. 19, 2025. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)