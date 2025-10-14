Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Medical Lanes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Troy Lee, a combat medic assigned to the 555th Engineer Battalion, teaches a medical evacuation class at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Oct. 19, 2025. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)