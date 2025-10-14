Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Medical Lanes [Image 11 of 14]

    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Medical Lanes

    PANAMA

    10.19.2025

    Photo by Spc. Trey Woodard 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Miguel Cardenas, a member of the Policia Nacional de Panamá, pulls security during medical training at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Oct. 19, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Trey Woodard)

    Date Taken: 10.19.2025
    Date Posted: 10.20.2025 18:17
    VIRIN: 251019-A-UJ512-1028
    Location: PA
    Panama Canal
    Interoperability
    JSCG-P
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course

