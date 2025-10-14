Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Medical Lanes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Deyvis Garabato, a member of Panama’s Servicio Nacional de Frontera, participates in a medical lane at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Oct. 19, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)