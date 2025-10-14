Striker of the Month May-July 2025

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Madison Blackburn, 2nd Bomb Wing command post nuclear emergency action controller, receives the Striker of the Month Award from Col. Jessica Critcher, 2BW deputy commander, during a ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Sept. 23, 2025. The Striker of the Month is a monthly award recognizing exceptional Airmen from the 2nd Bomb Wing and their contribution to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor)
