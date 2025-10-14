Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Striker of the Month May-July 2025 [Image 1 of 4]

    Striker of the Month May-July 2025

    UNITED STATES

    09.23.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Israel Coward , 2nd Dental Squadron dental technician assistant, receives the Striker of the Month Award from Col. Jessica Critcher, 2nd Bomb Wing deputy commander, during a ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Sept. 23, 2025. The Striker of the Month is a monthly award recognizing exceptional Airmen from the 2nd Bomb Wing and their contribution to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 10.20.2025 17:11
