Striker of the Month May-July 2025

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Israel Coward , 2nd Dental Squadron dental technician assistant, receives the Striker of the Month Award from Col. Jessica Critcher, 2nd Bomb Wing deputy commander, during a ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Sept. 23, 2025. The Striker of the Month is a monthly award recognizing exceptional Airmen from the 2nd Bomb Wing and their contribution to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor)