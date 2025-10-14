Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Striker of the Month May-July 2025 [Image 2 of 4]

    Striker of the Month May-July 2025

    UNITED STATES

    09.23.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nya Phillips, 2nd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental engineering technician, receives the Striker of the Month Award from Col. Jessica Critcher, 2nd Bomb Wing deputy commander, during a ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Sept. 23, 2025. The Striker of the Month is a monthly award recognizing exceptional Airmen from the 2nd Bomb Wing and their contribution to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 10.20.2025 17:11
    Photo ID: 9366043
    VIRIN: 250923-F-YA257-1002
    Resolution: 4723x3149
    Size: 13.77 MB
    Location: US
    This work, Striker of the Month May-July 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Devyn Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2nd Bomb Wing
    SOTM

