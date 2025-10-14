Striker of the Month May-July 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nya Phillips, 2nd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental engineering technician, receives the Striker of the Month Award from Col. Jessica Critcher, 2nd Bomb Wing deputy commander, during a ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Sept. 23, 2025. The Striker of the Month is a monthly award recognizing exceptional Airmen from the 2nd Bomb Wing and their contribution to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor)