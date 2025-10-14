352d SOW integrates with NATO Allies during Ex ADAMANT SERPENT 26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Swedish K 4 rangers wait for a U.S. Air Force 352d Special Operations Wing CV-22B Osprey to land before performing infill and exfill training during exercise Adamant Serpent 26, in Sweden, Oct. 15, 2025. Exercises such as ASP26 increase the ability of U.S. and NATO Allies to collaborate and operate in a joint, high-intensity environment, build trust, and improve readiness, responsiveness, and integration. (courtesy photo)