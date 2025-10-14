Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    352d SOW integrates with NATO Allies during Ex ADAMANT SERPENT 26 [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    352d SOW integrates with NATO Allies during Ex ADAMANT SERPENT 26

    SWEDEN

    10.15.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton 

    352nd Special Operations Wing

    A U.S. Air Force 352d Special Operations Wing CV-22B Osprey lands in a field while Swedish K 4 rangers exit from the back during exercise Adamant Serpent 26, in Sweden, Oct. 15, 2025. Exercises such as ASP26 increase the ability of U.S. and NATO Allies to collaborate and operate in a joint, high-intensity environment, build trust, and improve readiness, responsiveness, and integration. (courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2025
    Date Posted: 10.20.2025 13:04
    Photo ID: 9365770
    VIRIN: 251020-F-YJ424-1001
    Resolution: 1857x1238
    Size: 996.6 KB
    Location: SE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 352d SOW integrates with NATO Allies during Ex ADAMANT SERPENT 26 [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Benjamin Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    352d SOW integrates with NATO Allies during Ex ADAMANT SERPENT 26
    352d SOW integrates with NATO Allies during Ex ADAMANT SERPENT 26

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    352d SOW integrates with NATO Allies during Ex ADAMANT SERPENT 26

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SOCEUR
    AFSOC
    352 SOW
    SWESOF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download