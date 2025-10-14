352d SOW integrates with NATO Allies during Ex ADAMANT SERPENT 26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force 352d Special Operations Wing CV-22B Osprey lands in a field while Swedish K 4 rangers exit from the back during exercise Adamant Serpent 26, in Sweden, Oct. 15, 2025. Exercises such as ASP26 increase the ability of U.S. and NATO Allies to collaborate and operate in a joint, high-intensity environment, build trust, and improve readiness, responsiveness, and integration. (courtesy photo)