Alaska Organized Militia continues storm response efforts

Alaska Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Ryan Haskins, a C-17 Globemaster III loadmaster, assigned to the 144th Airlift Squadron, 176th Wing, conducts flight operations in support of storm response efforts out of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 19, 2025. The Alaska Organized Militia continues coordinated response operations in support of the State Emergency Operation Center following the 2025 West Coast Storm as the mission focus, pursuant to Governor Dunleavy’s declaration of disaster, shifts from lifesaving to life sustainment and stabilization of communities and survivors. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)