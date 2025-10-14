Alaska Organized Militia continues storm response efforts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Alaska Organized Militia, including the Alaska Army and Air National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force, and Alaska Naval Militia, offload from an AKANG C-17 Globemaster III, assigned to the 144th Airlift Squadron, 176th Wing, while supporting storm response efforts at Bethel, Alaska, Oct. 19, 2025. The AKOM continues coordinated response operations in support of the State Emergency Operation Center following the 2025 West Coast Storm as the mission focus, pursuant to Governor Dunleavy’s declaration of disaster, shifts from lifesaving to life sustainment and stabilization of communities and survivors. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)