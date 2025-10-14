Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Organized Militia continues storm response efforts [Image 14 of 27]

    Alaska Organized Militia continues storm response efforts

    BETHEL, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2025

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III loadmasters, assigned to the 144th Airlift Squadron, 176th Wing, offload gear and supplies while supporting storm response deployment efforts at Bethel, Alaska, Oct. 19, 2025. The Alaska Organized Militia continues coordinated response operations in support of the State Emergency Operation Center following the 2025 West Coast Storm as the mission focus, pursuant to Governor Dunleavy’s declaration of disaster, shifts from lifesaving to life sustainment and stabilization of communities and survivors. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2025
    Date Posted: 10.20.2025 08:11
    Photo ID: 9365436
    VIRIN: 251019-Z-HY271-1019
    Resolution: 6466x4311
    Size: 14.62 MB
    Location: BETHEL, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Organized Militia continues storm response efforts [Image 27 of 27], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    disaster response
    domestic operations
    Alaska Organized Militia
    Operation Halong Response
    operationhalongresponse

