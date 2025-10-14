Alaska Organized Militia continues storm response efforts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Western Alaska residents exit an Alaska Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III, assigned to the 144th Airlift Squadron, 176th Wing, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 19, 2025. The AKOM continues coordinated response operations in support of the State Emergency Operation Center following the 2025 West Coast Storm as the mission focus, pursuant to Governor Dunleavy’s declaration of disaster, shifts from lifesaving to life sustainment and stabilization of communities and survivors. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)