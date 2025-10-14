SW Hegseth Travel to NAS Fallon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is sprayed with water guns by his wife Jennifer Hegseth and children after flying in an FA-18 Super Hornet aircraft at Naval Air Station Fallon, Nev., Oct. 19, 2025. (DoW photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech)