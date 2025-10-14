Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SW Hegseth Travel to NAS Fallon [Image 22 of 35]

    SW Hegseth Travel to NAS Fallon

    NAVAL AIR STATION FALLON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth sits in an FA-18 Super Hornet aircraft at Naval Air Station Fallon, Nev., Oct. 19, 2025. (DoW photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech)

    Date Taken: 10.19.2025
    Date Posted: 10.19.2025 22:41
    Photo ID: 9365349
    VIRIN: 251019-D-FN350-3385
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION FALLON, NEVADA, US
    This work, SW Hegseth Travel to NAS Fallon [Image 35 of 35], by SSgt Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CJCS
    NAS Fallon
    TOPGUN
    SECWAR

