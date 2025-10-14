Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Air Force Gen. Dan Caine and commanding officer of the Navy Fighter Weapons School (TOPGUN) Commanding Officer U.S. Navy Commander Christopher “Pops” Papaioanu fly F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft at Naval Air Station Fallon, Nev., Oct. 19, 2025. (DoW photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2025 22:41
|Photo ID:
|9365347
|VIRIN:
|251019-D-FN350-3535
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.44 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL AIR STATION FALLON, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|2
This work, SW Hegseth Travel to NAS Fallon [Image 35 of 35], by SSgt Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.