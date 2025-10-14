SW Hegseth Travel to NAS Fallon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Air Force Gen. Dan Caine speak to each other during their visit to Naval Air Station Fallon, Nev., Oct. 19, 2025. (DoW photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech)