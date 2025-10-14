MAKIN ISLAND PARTICIPATES IN MARNIE CORPS 250TH BIRTHDAY DEMO

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey participates in the Marine Corps 250th Birthday Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration. The 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Camp Pendleton marks the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday and America’s Semiquincentennial. The live-fire event highlights the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to integrate across air, land, and sea, showcasing the Corps’ enduring role as America’s force-in-readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Abraham Ramirez)