A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey participates in the Marine Corps 250th Birthday Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration. The 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Camp Pendleton marks the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday and America’s Semiquincentennial. The live-fire event highlights the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to integrate across air, land, and sea, showcasing the Corps’ enduring role as America’s force-in-readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Abraham Ramirez)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2025 16:54
|Photo ID:
|9365187
|VIRIN:
|251019-N-EV749-2229
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.18 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MAKIN ISLAND PARTICIPATES IN MARNIE CORPS 250TH BIRTHDAY DEMO [Image 13 of 13], by SN Abraham Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.